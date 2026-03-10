Private edu institution
Discussion on relaxing degree requirement for committee head
The Ministry of Education is discussing relaxing the requirement that the chairman of a private educational institution’s managing committee must hold at least a bachelor’s degree.
There is also a discussion about removing educational qualification requirements entirely.
Today, Tuesday, a meeting was held at the Secretariat regarding the reconstitution of private school managing committees, attended by Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon along with the chairmen of all education boards.
However, no final decision has been made yet. According to sources, a final decision will be taken after consultation with the Prime Minister.
Education experts have expressed concern that such a decision would not support the improvement of educational standards, and might even cause harm.
Previously, there was no educational qualification required to become the chairman of a private school managing committee.
Later, in May 2024, the regulations for the governing bodies and managing committees of private schools at lower-secondary, secondary, and higher-secondary levels were amended to require at least a higher secondary (HSC) or equivalent degree to become chairman.
Subsequently, in August 2025, the required qualification was further increased, making a master’s degree or a four-year bachelor’s or equivalent degree mandatory for becoming a president of governing body at college level.
Also, holding a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent was made mandatory for becoming managing committee chairman for secondary level.
Now, discussion is ongoing about relaxing these qualifications.
A chairman of an education board who attended today’s meeting told Prothom Alo that no decision has been made yet.
The previous requirements were reviewed, and the Ministry of Education will issue instructions in two to three days, possibly after high-level discussion.
A source at the Ministry of Education said that the matter will be discussed with the Prime Minister, and a decision will be made accordingly.
Additionally, it was discussed on Tuesday that members of parliament will no longer have authority to appoint committee presidents. Instead, a list of three candidates will be sent to the chairman of the education board by the school principal, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Deputy Commissioner (DC), and Divisional Commissioner, from which one will be appointed as president.
Currently, there are about 35,000 private schools and colleges in the country. Private institutions are managed through governing bodies and managing committees. At the college level, the committee is called the governing body, and at the secondary level, it is called the managing committee.
For educational institutions, the governing committee handles tasks such as fund collection, the appointment of teachers (currently, assistant teachers are appointed based on the recommendations of Non Government Teachers Registration and Certification Authority or NTRCA; the appointment of principals, head teachers, and assistant head teachers will also now be conducted through NTRCA), as well as dismissal, cancellation or removal, and approval of casual leave.
Most of the institution’s activities—such as approving the annual budget including development project allocations, maintaining assets, managing reserved and general funds, handling other funds, and signing the salary bills of teachers and staff—are generally carried out through the governing committee.