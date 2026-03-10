Discussion on relaxing degree requirement for committee head

The Ministry of Education is discussing relaxing the requirement that the chairman of a private educational institution’s managing committee must hold at least a bachelor’s degree.

There is also a discussion about removing educational qualification requirements entirely.

Today, Tuesday, a meeting was held at the Secretariat regarding the reconstitution of private school managing committees, attended by Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon along with the chairmen of all education boards.

However, no final decision has been made yet. According to sources, a final decision will be taken after consultation with the Prime Minister.

Education experts have expressed concern that such a decision would not support the improvement of educational standards, and might even cause harm.