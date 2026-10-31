HSC results: 35,948 students secure GPA-5 across 9 education boards

The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have been published today, Saturday (October 31), at 11:00 am.

The average pass rate across the nine general education boards stands at 51.62 per cent.

A total of 35,948 examinees secured a GPA-5 across these boards.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon inaugurated the result publication process at a ceremony at the Ministry of Education at 11:00 am today, Saturday. The results are being published simultaneously online and through the respective educational institutions immediately after the inauguration.

The pass rate was 58.83 per cent in 2025. This means the pass rate has decreased by 6.71 percentage points compared to last year.