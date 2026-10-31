HSC results: 35,948 students secure GPA-5 across 9 education boards
The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have been published today, Saturday (October 31), at 11:00 am.
The average pass rate across the nine general education boards stands at 51.62 per cent.
A total of 35,948 examinees secured a GPA-5 across these boards.
Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon inaugurated the result publication process at a ceremony at the Ministry of Education at 11:00 am today, Saturday. The results are being published simultaneously online and through the respective educational institutions immediately after the inauguration.
The pass rate was 58.83 per cent in 2025. This means the pass rate has decreased by 6.71 percentage points compared to last year.
In 2025, a total of 69,097 examinees initially obtained GPA-5. Later, another 3,079 examinees achieved GPA-5 following re-scrutiny and re-evaluation of answer scripts. In the previous year, 2024, a total of 145,911 examinees obtained GPA-5.
A press release from the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee said students would be able to collect their results through online result portals, their educational institutions and SMS or text messages on mobile phones. Results will not be available at the Ministry of Education, education boards or newspaper offices.
The education boards, however, have changed the mobile phone number for checking HSC examination results through SMS. In previous years, students could check their results by sending an SMS to 16222. However, this year, in 2026, they will have to send an SMS to the new number, 16140.
Collecting results through educational institutions
Besides collecting results through the common website of the education boards and the websites of the respective boards, examinees will also be able to collect their results from their respective educational institutions.
For this, the boards have advised the institutions concerned to download and publish the results online. They can do so by clicking on the result section of the website and downloading the results using the board name and the institution's EIIN (Educational Institute Identification Number).
SMS on mobile phones
Examinees can also collect their results by sending an SMS to 16140 from any mobile phone number.
To know the results through SMS, they will have to type the first three letters of the HSC board name, followed by the roll number and examination year, and send the message to 16140.
Example: Type HSC Dha 123456 2026 and send it to 16140.
News agency BSS adds: The HSC and equivalent examinations began simultaneously across the country on 2 July under 11 education boards, including nine general education boards, the Bangladesh Technical Education Board and the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board.
Although the written examinations were scheduled to conclude on August 8, some examinations under several boards, including the Chattogram Education Board, were postponed due to natural disasters and floods and were held later.
The practical examinations were completed by 15 August.
According to the Education Ministry, a total of 1,270,583 candidates appeared in the examinations under 11 education boards this year. Of them, 621,969 were boys and 648,614 were girls.
The number of female candidates was 26,645 higher than that of male candidates.
Students from 9,439 educational institutions participated in the examinations at 2,697 centres across the country.
This year, examinations under the nine general education boards were held using uniform question papers, with a total of 1,069,714 candidates taking part.