HSC supplementary exam: Deadline for form submission extended
The deadline for filling out forms for the 2026 HSC supplementary examination has been extended.
According to the new decision, students will be able to fill out forms until 18 November 2026. Additionally, the last date for submitting examination fees through Sonali Seba is 19 November.
Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board disclosed this in a notification today, Sunday (15 November).
The notification stated that the time for filling out forms for the 2026 HSC (Supplementary) Examination has been extended from 16 November to 18 November.
The last date for fee payment through Sonali Seba is 19 November 2026.
Educational institutions must complete the form-filling process for students within this extended timeframe.
Meanwhile, according to the schedule for the 2026 HSC and equivalent Supplementary Examinations, the exams will start on 1 December 2026, and continue until 15 December.
The exams will start with the English First Paper on 1 December in the morning. The English Second Paper exam will be held on the same day in the afternoon. The practical exams must also be completed by 15 December.