1,330 institutions achieve 100pc success, 1,934 in previous year

A total of 1,330 educational institutions have achieved 100 per cent pass in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations-2022 across the country this year.

Of those, 93 institutions are from Dhaka Board, 31 from Rajshahi, 37 from Comilla, 39 from Jashore, 16 from Chittagong, 34 from Barishal, 11 from Sylhet, 24 from Dinajpur and 12 in Mymensingh, while the number of hundred per cent successful institutions under Madrasa Board is 448 and 662 under Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB).

A total of 1,934 educational institutions achieved 100 per cent pass in the HSC and its equivalent exams last year.

