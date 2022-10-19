Raid at DU professor's office after seeking removal of proctor

Professor Tanzimuddin said two officials from the DU proctor's office on Monday evening searched his office at the IR department. They took away his personal information from there. Besides, police were sent to his permanent address to inquire about him.
Tanzimuddin, known as a critic of DU administration, is one of the organisers of Teachers’ network, an organisation of university teachers across the country.
On behalf of the network, Tanzimuddin and some other teachers submitted a four-point memorandum, including a demand for the removal of proctor, to DU vice chancellor professor Md Akhtaruzzaman.
Tanzimuddin told Prothom Alo, “On Monday afternoon, we submitted a memorandum to VC on behalf of the Teachers’ Network. Around 3:30pm, two officials from the proctor office came to my department office and conducted a search operation.”
“On the same day at around 7:30 pm, a sub-inspector (SI) of police visited my permanent address. The SI phoned me from there and said he went there for verification about me. Then the police officer said that a list of local dignitaries is being made.”
Tanzimuddin said he will file a written complaint to DU VC over the issue.
However, refuting the allegation, proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said professor Tanzimuddin is making false allegations against him.
An official from the proctor office went to the IR department and requested for a piece of information from an administrative officer.
But Tanzimuddin is exaggerating the incident. He is lying utterly. Tanzimuddin should learn about the incident from the person concerned, the proctor added.