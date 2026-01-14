50th BCS preliminary test on 30 Jan
The preliminary multiple type question (MCQ) type examination of the 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) will be held on 30 January 2026.
The examination will take place simultaneously from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm in Dhaka and eight divisional cities across the country.
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) announced the date of the 50th BCS preliminary examination in a press release on Tuesday.
The PSC also issued instructions regarding entry into the examination halls for candidates appearing in the 50th BCS preliminary examination.
According to the notice, candidates’ registration numbers will be arranged on the attendance sheets on an odd–even basis.
In addition, each registration number will be randomly assigned to specific rooms, and the attendance sheets will be prepared accordingly.
The notice also instructs candidates to enter the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the start of the examination, as the random selection process for identifying individual seats and rooms may take some time.