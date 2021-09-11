'Health protocols not to be lax in any way'

Two children of Arafat Rubel, a businessman by profession, are studying at the Shimul Memorial North South School in Rajshahi. The businessman has already taken preparations to send them—one is fifth grader and another in class IX—to school as the educational institutions are going to reopen from Sunday.

Arafar Rubel told Prothom Alo that his children have become frustrated staying within four walls for over one and a half year. Their mental development is also being hampered. So, they will be very happy if they get chance to return to the school.