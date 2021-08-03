Many BUET students not ready to sit term final exams online

Many of the students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) are worried as the university authority has decided to take the term-final examinations of its undergraduate students online this year, reports UNB.

The students said final exams online cannot be a good option as most students reside in rural areas and face frequent electricity disruption and also a big portion of students haven't got enough logistical support to sit in final exams online.

The decision of holding the exam online came from the academic council meeting of the university held on 28 July.