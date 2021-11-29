Mashrafe to deliver convocation speech at ULAB

The convocation ceremony will be joined by education minister Dipu Moni on behalf of chancellor president Abdul Hamid.
Kazi Shahidullah, chairman of the University Grants Commission, will be present as a special guest.
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, lawmaker and the former captain of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team, will deliver the convocation speech.
The convocation will be streamed live on ULAB's official Facebook page from 3:00pm.
The university's fifth convocation was held in February 2019, which was joined by president Abdul Hamid.