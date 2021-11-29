Education

Mashrafe to deliver convocation speech at ULAB

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

The sixth convocation of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) will take place online Monday, reports UNB.

This year, 754 students from ULAB's nine undergraduate and graduate programmes will receive their degrees at the ceremony, ULAB vice chancellor Imran Rahman said recently.

ULAB will hold its convocation online for the first time due to the Covid-19 situation, he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The convocation ceremony will be joined by education minister Dipu Moni on behalf of chancellor president Abdul Hamid.

Kazi Shahidullah, chairman of the University Grants Commission, will be present as a special guest.

Advertisement

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, lawmaker and the former captain of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team, will deliver the convocation speech.

The convocation will be streamed live on ULAB's official Facebook page from 3:00pm.

The university's fifth convocation was held in February 2019, which was joined by president Abdul Hamid.

Read more from Education
Post Comment
Advertisement