Master Class on Corporate Communications held at ULAB

ULAB Masters in Communication Master Class on Corporate Communications was held at University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) on Friday, 9 April 2021. The session, moderated by Sarkar Barbaq Quarmal, Assistant Professor and Graduate Program Coordinator at the Department of Media Studies and Journalism (MSJ), ULAB featured as guest speaker Shezami Khalil, Head of Corporate Communications at Japan Tobacco International (JTI). Imran Rahman, Special Advisor to the Board of Trustees, ULAB and Professor Jude William Genilo, Head of Media Studies and Journalism Department, delivered the welcome speech.
The guest speaker shed light on different aspects of corporate communications. She, based on her experience, also explained how somebody should be prepared for the profession.
Shezami Khalil also discussed different challenges that the professionals in corporate communications face and how to overcome these. She said that corporate communications is a very dynamic sector and multifaceted too. Professionals need to possess multiple skills and need to remain agile all the time to do well. Also, being a voracious reader is a must because professionals in this sector must always be up to date. She also stressed the issue of “professional-personal life integration” to become successful in this profession.
The programme, held through the Zoom platform, was jointly organised by ULAB Media Studies and Journalism Department’s graduate programme Masters in Communication and International Association for Media and Communication Research (IAMCR) Bangladesh. ULAB faculty members, students from ULAB and other institutes and professionals from different organisations around the globe participated in the interactive discussion.