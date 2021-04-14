Master Class on Corporate Communications held at ULAB

Shezami Khalil also discussed different challenges that the professionals in corporate communications face and how to overcome these. She said that corporate communications is a very dynamic sector and multifaceted too. Professionals need to possess multiple skills and need to remain agile all the time to do well. Also, being a voracious reader is a must because professionals in this sector must always be up to date. She also stressed the issue of “professional-personal life integration” to become successful in this profession.

The programme, held through the Zoom platform, was jointly organised by ULAB Media Studies and Journalism Department’s graduate programme Masters in Communication and International Association for Media and Communication Research (IAMCR) Bangladesh. ULAB faculty members, students from ULAB and other institutes and professionals from different organisations around the globe participated in the interactive discussion.