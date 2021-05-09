Masters course on capital market launched

Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM) has introduced masters course on capital market for the first time in the country in order to increase the number of skilled manpower, reports BSS.
The title of the two-year term course is Master of Applied Finance and Capital Market (MAFCA).
The BICM has launched this course after being enlisted with the University of Dhaka.
BICM director (studies) Wazid Hasan informed in details about the objectives of launching this programme at a press conference today held at the BICM conference room here.
BICM executive president Mahmuda Akhter, director (administration) Nazmus Salehin spoke at the press conference while Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) commissioner Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed took part in the programme virtually.
The admission notice for the first batch of the course has already been published while the interested applicants would be able to apply online or offline by 30 May.
The link for the online application is www.bicm/payment. The admission test is scheduled to be held on 11 June while the academic activities will start on 4 July.
After successful completion of the course, the participants will receive certificates from the University of Dhaka. Teachers from BICM, University of Dhaka, other universities, BSEC, and executives of the financial institutions would take classes in the course.