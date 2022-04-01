MBBS admission test held Friday

After the inspection, the minister said that enough preparations were taken to prevent any leakage of question. The high alert will remain until publication of results.
Some people tried to spread rumors through social media about the leakage of question papers by creating fake question papers. Two people were also arrested earlier in this connection, he added.
This year, a total of 1,43,915 students sat for the exam, against 4,350 seats available. Among them, 61,678 candidates participated in Dhaka city only.