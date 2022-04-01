Education

MBBS admission test held Friday

UNB
Dhaka
Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque inspected the examination centre at Arts Building of Dhaka University at 10:00am on Friday.
Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque inspected the examination centre at Arts Building of Dhaka University at 10:00am on Friday. UNB

The 2021-22 admission test for the country's medical colleges was held on Friday.

The test was held at a total of 57 venues in 19 centers across the country, including the capital from 10:00am to 11:00am.

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque inspected the examination centre at Arts Building of Dhaka University at 10:00am.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After the inspection, the minister said that enough preparations were taken to prevent any leakage of question. The high alert will remain until publication of results.

Some people tried to spread rumors through social media about the leakage of question papers by creating fake question papers. Two people were also arrested earlier in this connection, he added.

Advertisement

This year, a total of 1,43,915 students sat for the exam, against 4,350 seats available. Among them, 61,678 candidates participated in Dhaka city only.

Read more from Education
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement