DU admission test: Fine Arts unit result published

The admission test result of Dhaka University's Fine Arts unit has been published.
DU vice chancellor professor Md Akhtaruzzaman published the result on Monday afternoon at Abdul Motin Chowdhury virtual classroom.
A total of 7,096 students sat for the entry examination against 130 seats in the unit.
However, only 212 students passed the exam. Somyadip Mandal stood first in the test, securing 102 marks. He was a student of Dhaka College and passed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination from science.