‘Medical admission test to be held maintaining health guidelines’

Health minister Zahid Malek on Wednesday said the medical admission test will be taken in compliance with the health guidelines, reports UNB.

"Examinees will sit at a distance of 3 feet. Everyone has to wear a mask and there will be sanitisers," he said while talking to reporters after a meeting on medical admission test at the conference room of health ministry.

He said around 122,000 examinees will sit for this year's exam which will be held on 2 April. He also added that the examination will be held at 55 centres which will be increased if needed.

The minister said, "Coaching centres will remain closed and no photocopy machine will be allowed in the vicinity of the exam centres."