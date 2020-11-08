Medical students block Shahbagh, transport movement halted

A section of students of government and private medical colleges and dental colleges blocked the Shahbagh intersection in the capital on Sunday morning, demanding online classes and academic years free of 'session jam' amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Over a hundred students took position at the intersection around 11:30am halting the movement of all kinds of transport in the area. A huge traffic jam has been created due to the blockade.

In a notification on 28 October, the medical education division fixed the third week of December as tentative time for taking first and last part exams of first and third years of MBBS and BDS courses.