Millions of African children rely on TV education during COVID-19 pandemic

Reuters
Nairobi
Representational image
Representational image Reuters
Advertisement

Five-year-old Kenyan student Miguel Munene sits between his parents, holding their hands as he watches cartoon characters teaching him to pronounce “fish”.

The television has replaced Munene’s teachers and classmates after the government shut schools indefinitely in March to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. They are closed until at least January.

Many children don’t have the option to learn online - the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF says at least half of sub-Saharan Africa’s schoolchildren do not have internet access.

Advertisement
Advertisement

So some, like Munene, watch a cartoon made by Tanzanian non-profit organisation Ubongo, which offers television and radio content for free to African broadcasters.

“Other programmes are just for fun, but Ubongo is helping children,” Miguel’s mother Celestine Wanjiru told Reuters. “He can now differentiate a lot of shapes and colours, both in English and Swahili.”

In March, programmes by Ubongo - the Kiswahili word for brain - were broadcast to an area covering about 12 million households in nine countries, said Iman Lipumba, Ubongo’s head of communications. That rose to 17 million in 20 countries by August.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

“The COVID-19 pandemic has really forced us to rapidly grow,” Lipumba said.

A group of artists, innovators and educators set up Ubongo TV in Tanzania in 2014. It has received around $4 million in grants since, and earned $700,000 from YouTube, product sales, character licensing, and co-production of programmes.

For Munene and other schoolchildren, programmes like Ubongo’s are their only option to learn for now.

Kenya’s education ministry says schools can only reopen when the number of COVID-19 cases drops substantially.

Kenya has had over 36,000 confirmed cases and more than 620 deaths, health ministry data showed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“You have the kid with you all the time so when you have such programmes, they are a big help,” Patrick Nyaga, Miguel’s father, a security guard, told Reuters.

But television cannot completely replace teaching.

“The way the children learn through programmes is different (from) the way they interact with others and teachers,” Nyaga said. “We are hoping that they open soon.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

Dhaka University takes master plan for infrastructure development

Dhaka University logo on a plaque attached to a gate of the Arts Building of Dhaka University

Educational institutions reopen in Pakistan after six months

Students keep a safe distance while they wait to enter a class as schools reopen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Karachi, Pakistan 15 September 2020.

DU students to get institutional email address

DU students to get institutional email address

Online learning: Drop in foreign students bad omen for Canada’s labour market

People take a break from playing sports on the grounds of the University of Toronto in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, 9 September 2020