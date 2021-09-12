Minister orders suspension of Azimpur Girls School principal, ministry official

An official of the education ministry revealed the matter to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity.
After the inspection, Dipu Moni told the newspersons if any educational institution neglects to maintain health rules, which includes keeping the facilities clean, stern action will be taken against the authorities of the respective institutions.
Officials of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education supervising the educational institutions will also face action, she added.
Schools and colleges reopened across the country on Sunday after an 18-month shutdown amid coronavirus pandemic.
Classes of SSC (secondary school certificate), HSC (higher secondary certificate) and fifth-grade will be held regularly. Classes of other grades will be held once a week and pre-primary students will not join the classrooms in person.
In reply to a query, education minister said if the Covid situation improves, the junior school certificate (JSC) may be held.
Though eight graders now have only one class a week, they will have classes online and on television as well as assignments, she added.
Whether or not the academic session would be extended for one or two months as recommended by academicians since students face a learning deficit due to long-time closure of educational institutions, the education minister said necessary action would be taken after evaluating the extent of learning deficiency the students have faced so far
Dipu Moni requested guardians not to gather outside the gates of educational institutions during class time.