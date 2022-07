The Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) has introduced Nabiha Raidaa Scholarship for meritorious students of the university, reports UNB.

MIST Commandant Maj Gen Md Wahid-uz-Zaman and Fair Group chairman Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub handed over this year's Nabiha Raidaa Scholarship bank cheques to 18 MIST students at a ceremony held recently, said a press release.

A four-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between MIST and Fair Group at the ceremony.