Universal College Bangladesh welcomes new Monash College Diploma cohort for 2026
Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD), the exclusive partner of Monash College, held an orientation program on 22 June, 2026, to welcome its second intake of Monash College Diploma (MCD) students for the year and its 15th intake since UCBD’s inception in 2021, reports a press release.
Held at the UCBD Gulshan campus, the session brought together the newly enrolled student cohort and their parents.
During the orientation, Professor Muhammad Ismail Hossain, provost of UCBD, along with S Azra Karim, official in-country manager (Bangladesh) for Monash University, Australia, welcomed the families and walked them through the significance of the program and the opportunities it presents on a global scale.
The MCD programme, available in Business, Engineering, and Information Technology, is equivalent to the first year of a Monash University undergraduate degree.
It provides local students with a seamless, guaranteed pathway to progress directly into the second year of their chosen bachelor’s degree at Monash University in Australia or Malaysia.
Speaking at the event, S Azra Karim said, “The MCD program provides Bangladeshi students with immediate access to a world-class global curriculum right from their home country. By starting their journey at UCBD, students equip themselves with the critical academic skills and international exposure necessary to thrive when they transition to Monash campuses abroad.”
Reflecting on UCBD’s commitment to delivering world-class education, Prof Muhammad Ismail Hossain stated, "We are thrilled to welcome our second cohort of 2026. Our mission is to ensure these students receive the exact same rigorous, high-quality education they would experience at Monash campuses in Malaysia and Australia."
The orientation concluded with an interactive Q&A session, allowing parents and students to connect directly with the faculty, building strong confidence for the academic year ahead.