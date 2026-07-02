Universal College Bangladesh welcomes new Monash College Diploma cohort for 2026

Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD), the exclusive partner of Monash College, held an orientation program on 22 June, 2026, to welcome its second intake of Monash College Diploma (MCD) students for the year and its 15th intake since UCBD’s inception in 2021, reports a press release.

Held at the UCBD Gulshan campus, the session brought together the newly enrolled student cohort and their parents.

During the orientation, Professor Muhammad Ismail Hossain, provost of UCBD, along with S Azra Karim, official in-country manager (Bangladesh) for Monash University, Australia, welcomed the families and walked them through the significance of the program and the opportunities it presents on a global scale.

The MCD programme, available in Business, Engineering, and Information Technology, is equivalent to the first year of a Monash University undergraduate degree.