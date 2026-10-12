HSC results to be published between 25 and 29 October
The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published between 25 and 29 October.
Education boards have sent a proposal to the Ministry of Education suggesting that the results be published on any one of the days within this period.
Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman, chairman of the Dhaka Education Board and president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, told Prothom Alo this on Monday.
This year’s HSC and equivalent examinations began on 2 July. A total of 1,270,583 candidates, including regular and irregular students, registered for the examinations. However, a considerable number of candidates were absent from the exams.