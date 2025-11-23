Bangladeshi ninth grader wins QCEC Silver Award

Afifa’s winning piece, a short story titled “Me, Steve and Something Else”, responds to a prompt about the life journey of a plant at the heart of a community.

In her story, a sunflower sprouting from an old tyre in an orphanage courtyard grows alongside a girl living with amnesia, quietly witnessing her struggle to reconstruct memories, her bond with her polynonymous goldfish Steve, and a final act of sacrifice that transforms both their journeys.