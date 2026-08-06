UK Chevening Scholarship, offering study opportunities at more than 150 Universities

The Chevening Scholarship, one of the United Kingdom's most prestigious scholarships for higher education, has opened applications for the 2027–28 academic year.

The application deadline is 6 October 2026. Full details are available on the Chevening website at chevening.org.

Approximately 400 Bangladeshis have studied in the United Kingdom through the Chevening Scholarship.

Most recently, 22 young professionals from Bangladesh were selected for the 2025–26 academic year. The scholarship is fully funded and covers airfare, accommodation and a range of other benefits.

The Chevening Scholarship is the UK Government's flagship international scholarship programme. Established in 1983, it is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations.

The programme enables outstanding young professionals with leadership potential from around the world to pursue a one-year Master's degree at any one of more than 150 universities across the United Kingdom.