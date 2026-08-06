UK Chevening Scholarship, offering study opportunities at more than 150 Universities
The Chevening Scholarship, one of the United Kingdom's most prestigious scholarships for higher education, has opened applications for the 2027–28 academic year.
The application deadline is 6 October 2026. Full details are available on the Chevening website at chevening.org.
Approximately 400 Bangladeshis have studied in the United Kingdom through the Chevening Scholarship.
Most recently, 22 young professionals from Bangladesh were selected for the 2025–26 academic year. The scholarship is fully funded and covers airfare, accommodation and a range of other benefits.
The Chevening Scholarship is the UK Government's flagship international scholarship programme. Established in 1983, it is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations.
The programme enables outstanding young professionals with leadership potential from around the world to pursue a one-year Master's degree at any one of more than 150 universities across the United Kingdom.
Chevening is a fully funded scholarship. Successful applicants receive full university tuition fees, return airfare, a monthly living allowance, accommodation support and other essential benefits.
What is the Chevening Scholarship?
The Chevening Scholarship is fully funded and is primarily designed for professionals. Applicants are required to have the equivalent of two years' work experience.
This does not necessarily mean two years of full-time employment after graduation. Internship experience or part-time work undertaken during university studies may also count towards the requirement.
In recent years, recipients have commonly come from the development sector, youth organisations, healthcare, the legal profession and the civil service.
Professional journalists have also received the scholarship on several occasions, while academics have generally represented a smaller proportion of awardees.
Chevening clearly outlines the qualities and criteria it prioritises when selecting scholars. Prospective applicants are encouraged to review these requirements carefully on the official website, where they can also find comprehensive information about the scholarship benefits.
Every year, several students from Bangladesh pursue postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom through the Chevening Scholarship. The programme is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and various partner organisations.
It provides talented students and young professionals with strong leadership potential from around the world the opportunity to study at leading UK universities.
Under the scholarship, recipients can complete a one-year Master's degree at an eligible UK university.
Applicants must meet the standard admission requirements of UK universities for postgraduate study.
In addition, they must have the required minimum level of work experience. Applicants are expected to achieve an IELTS score of at least 6.5.
Chevening is widely regarded as one of the world's most prestigious leadership-based scholarships.
Professionals from all fields, including physicians, are eligible to apply. Scholarship recipients may study for a Master's degree at any one of more than 150 universities across the United Kingdom.
When selecting scholars, Chevening places significant emphasis on applicants' interpersonal skills, leadership experience and their potential to make a positive contribution to their country and society.
After completing their studies, scholars are required to return to their home country and commit to working there for at least two years.
Eligibility criteria
Academic qualifications play a significant role in determining eligibility for the Chevening Scholarship. A second-class Bachelor's degree is generally considered the minimum academic requirement for application.
Applicants must also meet the standard admission requirements for postgraduate programmes at UK universities.
Applicants must have the required minimum level of work experience. In addition, they are expected to achieve an IELTS score of at least 6.5 to demonstrate English language proficiency.
How to apply
Applications for the UK Government's Chevening Scholarship must be submitted online. Applicants are also required to apply for their chosen course at a UK university.
Several supporting documents are required for the application, including two reference letters written in English, a valid passport or national identity card, and the degree certificate from the applicant's most recent university qualification.
Applicants selected for the scholarship must subsequently submit an admission offer letter from a UK university. Shortlisted candidates are invited to attend an interview at the British High Commission in Dhaka. Applications can be submitted through the official Chevening website.
Key considerations when applying
Applicants should ensure that all information provided in the application is accurate and complete.
Leadership experience, involvement in social and extracurricular activities, networking skills and future career plans all play an important role in the assessment process.
Chevening Scholars are also required to commit to returning to their home country and working there for at least two years after completing their studies.
Essentials points to remember during the application process
Ensure that all information provided in the application is accurate and complete.
Networking skills and the potential to become a future leader are key factors in the selection process.
Participation in extracurricular and community activities can strengthen an application.
For the Chevening Scholarship application and further details click here.