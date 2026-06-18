State Minister Bobby Hajjaj visits Glenrich Satarkul

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj visited Glenrich International School's Satarkul campus today, Thursday, where he observed the school's progressive, inquiry-based learning environment and praised its academic approach.

During the visit, the Minister interacted with the institution’s leadership team, teachers and students. Guided by Manas Singh, the Chief Executive Officer of STS Group, the Minister toured the school’s campus and visited its learning spaces, facilities and academic environment.