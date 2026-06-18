State Minister Bobby Hajjaj visits Glenrich Satarkul
State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj visited Glenrich International School's Satarkul campus today, Thursday, where he observed the school's progressive, inquiry-based learning environment and praised its academic approach.
During the visit, the Minister interacted with the institution’s leadership team, teachers and students. Guided by Manas Singh, the Chief Executive Officer of STS Group, the Minister toured the school’s campus and visited its learning spaces, facilities and academic environment.
The walkthrough included the pre-primary classroom, play zone, Montessori lab, central courtyard, school library and secondary classrooms. It also included some of the advanced academic hubs, including the Science labs, Art lab, Math lab, Robotics lab and ICT lab.
The Minister also toured the creative and athletic zones, including the music rooms (Guitar, Violin, Piano, Vocal), dance room, indoor gym, swimming pool, skating rink and outdoor sports areas designated for football, basketball and cricket practice.
During the visit, Minister Bobby Hajjaj highly appreciated Glenrich International School for the school’s focus on quality education and the students’ holistic development for future readiness.
Commenting on the occasion, Manas Singh, CEO, STS Group, stated, “We are deeply honoured to host the Honourable Minister at our Satarkul campus. His appreciation reinforces our commitment to delivering a global standard of education and providing state-of-the-art infrastructure that nurtures the diverse talents of our students.”