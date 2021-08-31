Monash University Foundation Year Orientation to be held on 1 Sept

The MUFYO event will be the pioneering event to mark the commencement of an official batch under UCB, has said a press release on Wednesday.
At the first day of MUEYO, officials from UCB and STS Group will deliver the welcome speech followed by a detailed discussion on studying Monash programs, and Q/A sessions on getting started at UCB.
The day second will be held with some necessary information on how to create Monash and UCB account.
Apart from this, there will be a highly effective workshop on “Academic Integrity and Academic Misconduct” on the day, followed by a Math Quiz for the enthusiastic participants to wrap up the MUFY Orientation.
Sandeep Ananthanarayanan, chief executive officer of STS Group, professor Sarwar Ahmed, dean of Academic Affairs, UCB, Monash College, Aaron Tan, manager, International Recruitment & Development of Monash University, Malaysia, and Alphonsa Pakiam, head, Asia and Africa of Monash University, Admission and Communication, Australia, among others will address the occasion.