More than 15,000 outbound students apply for vaccine registration

Now the ICT division will coordinate their details in the Shurokkha app for vaccine registration. They can get vaccinated by registering through the Shurokkha app. Meanwhile, information of 1,179 applicants has not been sent to the ICT division due inconsistent information or incomplete information as per the conditions of the application process.
Apart from China, some 1,198 Canada-bound students, 1,062 India-bound students and some 1,032 USA-bound students have registered for the coronavirus vaccine at the foreign ministry.
When asked about this, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen told Prothom Alo, “Various embassies and visa processing centers were requested during the restrictions so that our students can start their academic year abroad from next September. As a result, students have received visas as they have completed the process of applying for student visas. It was later found that in some cases, vaccination was a prerequisite for students to attend foreign educational institutions. In this context, in consultation with all concerned, it was decided to include these outbound students in the vaccination drive. It took a while to ease the age limit for vaccination.”
He further said, “It also took time to decide who will work on behalf of the government in this issue. Already, more than 15,000 students have registered for the vaccine last week. They have already started administering the coronavirus vaccine.”
Earlier, in a circular issued on 13 July, the foreign ministry said they would take applications for vaccine registration from the outbound students. For this, the outbound students have to scan the required documents and mail them to ‘[email protected]’ within 13 to 27 July in ZIP or PDF format.
The subject of the mail should be ‘Application for COVID-19 vaccination for students studying abroad (Passport no.-)’.
For the vaccine registration, the outbound students have to fill a Google form (https://forms.gle/6hN5a7P4bHX6r9AS9) properly and submit it. The students are advised to register for the vaccine within three days of submitting the Google form. Besides, they are told to contact the foreign ministry through the given email address for any information.