Jannatul’s higher education dream comes true, receives Tk 7.4m scholarship
Jannatul Ferdous (Jemi), a student from Habiganj, has received a scholarship worth nearly Tk 7.4 million (US$60,000) to study at the Asian University for Women (AUW) in Chattogram. Under the four-year scholarship, she will receive US$15,000 each year.
Mouri Rahman, director of the university’s admissions committee, confirmed Jannatul’s scholarship in a letter on Tuesday.
Jannatul studied at Zohur Chan Bibi Mohila College in Shaistaganj up to the 2023–24 academic year. Her father, Afzal Ali, is a resident of West Lenjapara in Shaistaganj and runs a small business.
Despite various challenges facing her family, Jannatul continued her studies with support from her college authorities.
Jannatul passed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination from Zohur Chan Bibi Mohila College in 2025. She then took part in a month-long summer school programme, supported by Chevron Bangladesh, from 20 July.
After successfully completing the programme, she secured the opportunity to pursue higher education at the Asian University for Women with Chevron’s support.
Taking part in the science-based English-medium summer school was not easy for Jannatul. However, she successfully completed the programme through her enthusiasm, hard work and perseverance.
After receiving the scholarship, Jannatul told Prothom Alo, “At first, I could not believe it when I heard about such a scholarship. I kept reading the letter repeatedly until I began to believe it. Now I have started preparing myself. I have to move further ahead. At the same time, I want more students to earn this scholarship.”
Her father, Afzal Ali, is delighted by his daughter’s achievement. He said he does not have the financial means to support his daughter’s education. He said Jannatul’s scholarship had relieved him of his worries.
His daughter will now be able to pursue higher education at a good educational institution and move forward in life. He said he was proud of her.
Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, principal of Zohur Chan Bibi Mohila College, said Jannatul’s achievement had become an inspiring example for students from remote areas of the country.
He said, “Jannatul has proved that with determination, effort and talent, it is possible to overcome any obstacle and reach the desired destination.”