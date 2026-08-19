Jannatul’s higher education dream comes true, receives Tk 7.4m scholarship

Jannatul studied at Zohur Chan Bibi Mohila College in Shaistaganj up to the 2023–24 academic year. Her father, Afzal Ali, is a resident of West Lenjapara in Shaistaganj and runs a small business.

Despite various challenges facing her family, Jannatul continued her studies with support from her college authorities.

Jannatul passed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination from Zohur Chan Bibi Mohila College in 2025. She then took part in a month-long summer school programme, supported by Chevron Bangladesh, from 20 July.

After successfully completing the programme, she secured the opportunity to pursue higher education at the Asian University for Women with Chevron’s support.