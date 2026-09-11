Why so many errors in answer-sheet evaluation? Questions raised over assessment method

Every year, the results of some candidates in the SSC and equivalent examinations change after re-scrutiny. But this year, not only has the number of applicants for re-scrutiny reached a record high, the number of changes in results has also increased unusually compared with previous years.

Alongside re-scrutiny, the authorities this year also introduced re-evaluation of answer scripts. Following the process, 3,079 candidates across 11 education boards have newly secured GPA-5.

A total of 4,585 candidates who were declared unsuccessful in the initial results have now passed. Last year, the number was 2,207. In other words, the number of candidates moving from fail to pass has more than doubled this year.

In addition, the results or grades of 27,836 candidates have changed, while marks have changed for 56,259 candidates.

Such extensive changes following re-scrutiny are not merely cases of correcting candidates’ results. They have raised questions about the quality of the answer-sheet evaluation system in an important public examination such as the SSC. They have also brought into focus how reliable the marks awarded by examiners during the initial evaluation actually were.