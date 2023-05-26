Professor Kazi Shahidullah becomes UGC chairman for 2nd term

Professor Kazi Shahidullah, former vice chancellor of National University, has been appointed chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the second consecutive time, reports news agency UNB.
The Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education issued a notification on Thursday in this regard.
He will serve as the UGC chairman for the next four years, according to the notification.
The appointment order will be effective from the date of his joining.
Kazi Shahidullah obtained a B.A. (Honours) in 1972 and M.A. in 1973 from the History Department, University of Dhaka, securing the First Class First position in both examinations.