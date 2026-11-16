Dhaka University admission: 5 steps to complete the application
Applications are open for admission to Dhaka University’s (DU) undergraduate programmes for the 2026–27 academic year.
Prospective students are applying online, with the deadline set for 11:59pm on 25 November.
Admission tests for the academic year will be held under five units: Arts, Law and Social Sciences; Science; Business Studies; Fine Arts and IBA.
Students seeking admission to these units must follow several steps to complete their applications. The university has published detailed instructions on its admission website.
The application process involves five steps:
1. Login
Applicants must log in and provide the required information, including:
- Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination roll numbers
- Education boards
2. Personal details
Applicants must provide the following information:
- Language of the question paper and answer script (the language in which they wish to take the admission test)
- Present address
- Mobile phone number and email address (both must be personal)
- National identity card numbers of parents (optional) and their occupations
- Quota information, if applicable (details are available in the admission guidelines)
- The unit in which they wish to take the admission test
3. Photograph
Applicants must upload a photograph meeting the following specifications:
- Minimum width: 450 pixels
- Minimum height: 550 pixels
- File size: 20KB
- Format: .jpg or .jpeg
- Background: Plain white
4. Password
Applicants can send an SMS using mobile connections from Teletalk, Banglalink, Grameenphone, Robi or Airtel.
They must use their own personal mobile phone numbers for this process.
5. Payment of fees
Finally, applicants must pay the application fee. Payment can be made through mobile financial services, internet banking, debit or credit cards.
Applicants can also pay through Sonali Bank, Agrani Bank, Janata Bank and Rupali Bank.