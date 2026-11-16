Dhaka University admission: 5 steps to complete the application

Applications are open for admission to Dhaka University’s (DU) undergraduate programmes for the 2026–27 academic year.

Prospective students are applying online, with the deadline set for 11:59pm on 25 November.

Admission tests for the academic year will be held under five units: Arts, Law and Social Sciences; Science; Business Studies; Fine Arts and IBA.

Students seeking admission to these units must follow several steps to complete their applications. The university has published detailed instructions on its admission website.