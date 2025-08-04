Rajshahi College opens admission for class Xi with 500 seats available

No admission test or selection examination will be held for admission. Students will be admitted solely based on their SSC or equivalent examination results.

For admission to colleges or equivalent institutions, 93 per cent of the seats will be open to all, and selection will be based on merit.

A total of 2 per cent of seats will be reserved in educational institutions located in metropolitan, divisional, and district headquarters, provided applicants meet the minimum eligibility criteria. This includes 1 per cent for children of officers or employees working in the Ministry of Education and 1 per cent for children of officers or employees working in its subordinate departments or agencies. If the number of applicants exceeds the available seats, admission will be based on merit among those applicants.

Applicants falling under the reserved quota mentioned in point 3 must submit a certificate from their department head along with their application. If the relevant officer is the head of their own department, they must submit a certificate from their immediate superior officer.