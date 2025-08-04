Rajshahi College opens admission for class Xi with 500 seats available
Following the 2025-2026 admission policy set by the Ministry of Education, Rajshahi College has initiated the application process for a total 500 student in class xi.
Application Details
First phase application deadline: Up to 11 August, 2025.
Minimum Eligibility
Student who passed the SSC or equivalent eligible to apply for admission.
Group-wise Admission Requirements
Science Group
Medium: Bengali Version
Total Seats: 300
Minimum GPA: 5.00
Quota Condition: GPA 5.00 required for all applicants, including those applying under quotas.
Humanities Group
Medium: Bengali Version
Total Seats: 100
Minimum GPA:
From Humanities: GPA 4.50
From Science: GPA 4.50
From Business Studies: GPA 4.50
Quota Condition: GPA 4.50 required for all applicants, including quota applicants.
Business Studies Group
Medium: Bengali Version
Total Seats: 100
Minimum GPA:
From Business Studies: GPA 4.50
From Humanities: GPA 4.50
From Science: GPA 4.50
Quota Condition: GPA 4.50 required for all applicants, including quota applicants.
Application Procedure
Applications for admission to the 11th grade in the 2025-2026 academic year must be submitted online.
To apply online, a student must pay an application fee of BDT 220 and can apply to a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 10 colleges or equivalent institutions based on their order of preference. Among all the colleges a student applies to, their position will be determined in only one college based on their merit, quota (if applicable), and preference order.
Candidate Selection Procedure
No admission test or selection examination will be held for admission. Students will be admitted solely based on their SSC or equivalent examination results.
For admission to colleges or equivalent institutions, 93 per cent of the seats will be open to all, and selection will be based on merit.
A total of 2 per cent of seats will be reserved in educational institutions located in metropolitan, divisional, and district headquarters, provided applicants meet the minimum eligibility criteria. This includes 1 per cent for children of officers or employees working in the Ministry of Education and 1 per cent for children of officers or employees working in its subordinate departments or agencies. If the number of applicants exceeds the available seats, admission will be based on merit among those applicants.
Applicants falling under the reserved quota mentioned in point 3 must submit a certificate from their department head along with their application. If the relevant officer is the head of their own department, they must submit a certificate from their immediate superior officer.
5 per cent of seats will be reserved for the children of freedom fighters or martyred freedom fighters. To secure these seats, applicants must attach attested copies of relevant proof or gazettes with their application and present the original copies at the time of admission.
In such cases, the admission process will be completed after proper verification of the freedom fighter certificate issued by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs. If there are no eligible children of freedom fighters or martyred freedom fighters, these seats will be filled from the merit list. Further information will be available here: [https://rc.gov.bd/], [https://rc.edu.bd/]