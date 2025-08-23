18th Teacher Registration Exam results: Nearly 60,000 teaching positions vacant, what NTRCA will do

A recent report from the task force on inclusive and sustainable development said the unemployment rate is highest among the highly educated in the country. Among every 100 unemployed individuals, 28 are highly educated. The results of the teacher registration exam also clearly reflect that reality.

Professor S M Hafizur Rahman of the Institute of Education and Research at Dhaka University told Prothom Alo that there have been questions about the quality of education for many years. The inability to find qualified candidates for teacher recruitment is exacerbating this issue. For 182,200 positions, only 41,000 recommendations have been received. So, 60,000 positions remain vacant. In the 16th and 17th Teacher Registration Examinations, there were also vacant positions. How can our educational institutions function with such a large number of vacancies? This is currently a big question. A special teacher recruitment exam should be conducted on an urgent basis to fill all vacant positions. However, before that, teachers’ salaries, promotions, transfers, and other benefits need to be increased. If steps are not taken to improve teachers’ living standards, talented individuals will not join the teaching profession. Every year, positions will remain unfilled.