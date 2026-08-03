'Such vindictive actions remind us of fascist teachers of the past'

The University Teachers' Network has expressed concern over steps to punish 231 teachers of the University of Dhaka by compiling a list of them in the name of opposing fascism, as well as the university administration's recent actions against seven faculty members.

The organisation argues that taking disciplinary action without ensuring due legal process and the right to defend oneself is contrary to the University Order,1973.

The concerns were raised in a statement issued by the University Teachers' Network yesterday, Sunday.

The platform said: "Expressing or supporting a political opinion is not a crime. Treating colleagues in such a vindictive manner simply because they hold different views reminds us of the Awami League-aligned fascist teachers who turned blinded by the arrogance of power."