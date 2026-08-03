University Teachers' Network
'Such vindictive actions remind us of fascist teachers of the past'
The University Teachers' Network has expressed concern over steps to punish 231 teachers of the University of Dhaka by compiling a list of them in the name of opposing fascism, as well as the university administration's recent actions against seven faculty members.
The organisation argues that taking disciplinary action without ensuring due legal process and the right to defend oneself is contrary to the University Order,1973.
The concerns were raised in a statement issued by the University Teachers' Network yesterday, Sunday.
The platform said: "Expressing or supporting a political opinion is not a crime. Treating colleagues in such a vindictive manner simply because they hold different views reminds us of the Awami League-aligned fascist teachers who turned blinded by the arrogance of power."
The University Teachers' Network stressed that accountability must not be undermined. It acknowledged that, before the July uprising, a section of university teachers had become entangled in partisan politics and power-centered patronage.
Those who incited violence against students, condoned abuse in residential halls, filed harassing complaints against colleagues, or actively opposed students' legitimate movements must be held accountable—one of the central commitments of the July movement.
However, the organisation emphasised that such accountability must be ensured through established legal and judicial procedures, not through revenge or ideological purges. Faculty members who failed to fulfill their ethical and professional responsibilities should not be allowed to evade responsibility, it added.
The statement also clarified what it described as a fundamental principle: no individual should be punished solely for holding, expressing, or supporting a particular opinion unless they have taken specific actions to translate that opinion into violence or other harmful conduct. While objectionable views may diminish respect for a person, they cannot justify depriving someone of their livelihood without due process.
The network further argued that compiling sweeping lists, publicising allegations through the media before they are proven—thereby exposing individuals to public humiliation—or announcing blanket investigations into all appointments made between 2009 and 2024 effectively institutionalises a culture of "witch-hunting." According to the statement, such retaliatory actions revive a climate of fear and echo the same authoritarian practices that the July uprising sought to challenge.
Calling for the protection of freedom of thought, freedom of expression, academic freedom, and the rule of law, the University Teachers' Network made five demands to the University of Dhaka administration:
Ensure that any disciplinary action is preceded by specific, written allegations against the individual concerned.
Conduct impartial, transparent, and credible investigations into every allegation.
Properly inform every accused person of the allegations and provide a full opportunity to present a defence.
Make decisions based on evidence and in accordance with the step-by-step procedures prescribed by the University Order, 1973.
Immediately review and withdraw all blanket measures taken solely on the basis of political opinion, identity, or inclusion on a list.