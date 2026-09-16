Class XI admission: First-phase results published, here’s how to check

The first-phase results of students selected for admission to Class XI at colleges and madrasas for the 2026–27 academic year were published at around 8:00pm on Wednesday (16 September 2026).

Students can check their results on the official website.

Around one million students applied for admission to Class XI this year. There are around 2.5 million seats available at colleges and madrasas across the country, meaning a large number of seats are likely to remain vacant. However, despite the surplus of seats, not all students who obtained GPA-5 will be able to get into their preferred institutions, as seats are limited at relatively better-performing institutions.

Applications for Class XI admission opened on 2 September and closed last Sunday. Under the admission guidelines, students could select a minimum of five and a maximum of 10 colleges as their preferences.

Manzurul Kabir, senior system analyst at the Dhaka Education Board, told Prothom Alo that a total of 995,296 students applied for admission this year.