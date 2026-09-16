Class XI admission: First-phase results published, here’s how to check
The first-phase results of students selected for admission to Class XI at colleges and madrasas for the 2026–27 academic year were published at around 8:00pm on Wednesday (16 September 2026).
Students can check their results on the official website.
Around one million students applied for admission to Class XI this year. There are around 2.5 million seats available at colleges and madrasas across the country, meaning a large number of seats are likely to remain vacant. However, despite the surplus of seats, not all students who obtained GPA-5 will be able to get into their preferred institutions, as seats are limited at relatively better-performing institutions.
Applications for Class XI admission opened on 2 September and closed last Sunday. Under the admission guidelines, students could select a minimum of five and a maximum of 10 colleges as their preferences.
Manzurul Kabir, senior system analyst at the Dhaka Education Board, told Prothom Alo that a total of 995,296 students applied for admission this year.
What to do after the results are published
After the first-phase results were published, selected students must confirm their admission. They must pay the prescribed fee by 8:00pm on 18 September. Failure to confirm admission within the stipulated time will result in cancellation of the student's selection and application.
The migration results based on students' preference order will be published at 8:00pm on 19 September. The main admission process at colleges will take place from 20 to 22 September. Classes for Class XI will begin on 23 September after all admission procedures are completed.
How students can check their results
To check the Class XI admission results online, students must first visit the Class XI admission website. They then need to click the 'view result’ option on the homepage.
Students must enter their SSC or equivalent examination roll number, education board, year of passing and registration number. After entering the captcha code displayed on the screen and clicking ‘Submit’, they will be able to see their results, including the college to which they have been selected for admission.
Admission to Class XI is again being conducted based on the results of the SSC and equivalent examinations. No admission test is being held.
Applications were submitted centrally online, and students will be selected based on their examination results, order of preference and, where applicable, quotas.
With technical assistance from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), the Dhaka Education Board is conducting the Class XI online admission process centrally. The system is being used for admission to colleges and madrasas. Institutions under the Bangladesh Technical Education Board follow a separate admission process. Except for a few institutions, including Notre Dame College in Dhaka, almost all colleges and madrasas in the country are admitting students to Class XI through this system.
The SSC and equivalent examination results were published on 10 August. A total of 1,829,485 candidates took the examinations under 11 education boards this year, of whom 1,138,877 passed. More than 4,000 additional students subsequently passed following re-scrutiny and re-evaluation.