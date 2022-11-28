2,975 institutions see 100pc pass rate in SSC

Meanwhile, the number of educational institutions with zero pass rate is 50, which was 18 last year. Education minister Dipu Moni shared detailed information on this year’s SSC results during a press conference at International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka this noon.
This year, 17, 43,619 students -- 8, 70,046 boys and 8, 73,573 girls -- from 29,639 schools under 11 education boards in the country successfully cleared the exams.
This year, more than two million students took part in SSC and equivalent examinations under 11 boards, including madrasa (Dakhil) and technical education.