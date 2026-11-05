Examiners to face disciplinary action for negligence in HSC script evaluation: Education minister

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon has said that examiners will face disciplinary action if evidence of errors and negligence emerges in the evaluation of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination scripts.

The minister made the remarks while speaking to journalists after attending an event at Samsul Haque Khan School and College in Demra, Dhaka, on Thursday.

Ehsanul Hoque Milon also said that examiners who lack the necessary skills to evaluate examination scripts will receive training.

He added that the Ministry of Education was reviewing examination scripts and identifying weaknesses in the evaluation process to ensure that students receive their actual results.