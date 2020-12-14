National University's honours special exam results published

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
National University logo

The National University authorities have published results of fourth-year honours (special) examinations held in 2018.

A total of 4,215 students of 30 subjects from 362 colleges took the examinations.

After the results were published on Sunday, the students could check their results by sending mobile SMS to 16222 as follows: nu<space>H4<space>Reg No (last seven digits).

Also, the students can avail results visiting the websites -- www.nu.ac.bd or www.nubd.info.

As per the syllabus of session 2009-10, the students who either failed or became irregular attended the examinations. Their oral examinations were taken in November on Zoom App due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

