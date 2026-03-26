Plans for SSC and HSC exams in December: What educationists and others say

SSC and HSC and equivalent examinations are the most important public exams in the country. Every year, a large number of students across the country participate in these two exams. In last year’s SSC examination alone, 1,479,310 candidates took part under the 9 general education boards. The pass rate was 68.04 per cent, which was 83.77 per cent the previous year. Last year, 125,018 students achieved GPA 5; after re-evaluation, this number increased slightly.

Currently, a student is eligible to take the SSC exam in the year following the completion of their Grade 10 classes at the secondary level. A similar system applies to HSC. For many years, SSC exams were held in early February and HSC exams in early April. However, since the COVID outbreak, this schedule has not been maintained and has instead been pushed further back. For instance, the 2026 SSC exams are starting on 21 April, while the HSC exams will begin in June.

The plan to conduct SSC and HSC exams within December was discussed at a discussion meeting held yesterday (Wednesday) at the Ministry of Education to ensure the proper organisation of the 2026 HSC and equivalent examinations. At the meeting, it was decided that the 2026 HSC examination would be held with a uniform question paper across all education boards in the country. In addition, a decision was made to form a high-level committee to assess the necessity and feasibility of reducing the number of subjects in these two exams in the future.