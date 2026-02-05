Class 1-2 exams reintroduced, how it will be evaluated

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has once again decided to revise the assessment system in primary education.

Under the new decision, cumulative assessment (examinations) will be reintroduced this year in classes one and two of primary schools.

Following the implementation of the new curriculum in 2023, the authorities had abolished examinations in these two grades and introduced a fully continuous assessment system.

Less than two years later, the government has reversed that decision. However, the move has raised questions about whether it is appropriate to impose examination pressure on very young children.

To implement the new assessment policy, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued a letter on 1 February to the director general of the Directorate of Primary Education and the chairman of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board.

The letter stated that the decision was taken at a meeting held on 26 January to finalise the revised assessment guidelines for implementation at the primary level in the 2026 academic year.