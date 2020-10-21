Students to be promoted to next class through autopass: Dipu Moni

Examinations at the secondary-level will not be held this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
However, the students between grades VI to X will be evaluated through weekly assignments, said education minister Dipu Moni.
She made the announcement through an online press conference on Wednesday.
Dipu Moni also said all students will be promoted into the next class through autopass.
The education minister said a syllabus has been prepared for 30 working days.
The students have to carry out assignments on this short syllabus, and they will be evaluated through this
She said said the assignments will be given and taken every week.
The minister, however, said the assignments will have no impact on the promotion to the next class.
The short syllabus will be posted on the website, and will also be sent to the heads of all educational institutions at the secondary-level.