No final decision yet over JSC, HSC exams: Education ministry

No final decision has been taken over the Junior School Certificate (JSC) and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, said the education ministry, reports news agency UNB.

A release of the ministry on Wednesday said confusion has been created among people as different media ran report that this year’s Junior School Certificate (JSC) examination will not be held, reports news agency UNB..

Considering the COVID-19 situation, the ministry sought advice from the experts about holding the JSC examination. Experts have given some alternative proposals and their observations. The ministry is reviewing the proposals, it said.