No public exam before Class X: Proposed curriculum

Dipu Moni said students up to Class-III will be evaluated in the school. In Class IV and V, students will receive 60 per cent marks through classroom assessment and the remaining 40 per cent will come from the examinations.

The same evaluation process will be followed for the sixth and eighth graders.

However, in Class IX and X, fifty per cent will be assessed in classroom and fifty per cent through the examinations. In Class XI and XII, 30 per cent of the evaluation will be conducted in the classroom while 70 per cent of the assessment will be based on examinations.