Pakistan Education Expo held in Dhaka
The Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, organised the largest-ever Pakistan Education Expo in Dhaka on Monday, bringing together representatives from over 15 top-ranked Pakistani universities, said a press release of the Pakistan High Commission.
The expo is part of the Pakistan–Bangladesh Knowledge Corridor, an initiative undertaken during the visit of Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar to Bangladesh in August, wherein he announced 500 scholarships for Bangladeshi students to pursue higher studies in Pakistan. The series of Education Expos in Dhaka and other cities are aimed at familiarizing the Bangladeshi students with the scholarship opportunities in Pakistan.
The initiative is fully aligned with the shared vision of the leadership of both countries and has come to fruition due to Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif’s strong commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in education, research, and innovation.
Md Mahbub-ul-Alam, secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports of Bangladesh attended the event as the chief guest. Also present were Md Fakhrul Islam, secretary of the University Grants Commission, vice chancellors and principals of several Bangladeshi universities and colleges, members of civil society, representatives of Pakistan’s HEC, local journalists and a large number of students, reflecting strong interest in the initiative.
Aftab Ahmed, rector of the National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, representing the Pakistani universities’ delegation as a key note speaker, provided an overview of the Knowledge Corridor and the scholarship opportunities available across disciplines in Pakistan’s top-ranked institutions.
In his remarks, the chief guest commended the initiative as a significant step in strengthening educational ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan, noting that the knowledge corridor aligns with Bangladesh’s goal of empowering youth through education and skill development.
He welcomed Pakistan’s efforts to expand academic cooperation and assured full support for similar Expos in Chattogram, Rajshahi, and Sylhet, emphasising the role of such initiatives in deepening people-to-people ties.
Pakistan High Commissioner Imran Haider said that the Education Expo is the fulfilment of the commitment made by Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister during his August visit. He noted that the knowledge corridor provides a robust foundation for academic mobility, joint research, and preparing future-ready youth.
Highlighting Pakistan’s excellence in medicine, engineering, IT, social sciences, agriculture, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies, he emphasised that the initiative is not only an academic collaboration but also a symbol of friendship, trust, and shared vision. He thanked the chief guest, distinguished academics, and students for their participation in the event.
The expo witnessed an enthusiastic participation from students, who engaged with university representatives to learn about admissions, programs, and scholarship opportunities. Following Dhaka, the Pakistan Education Expo will be held in Chattogram on 26 November, Rajshahi on 28 November, and Sylhet on 30 November to ensure wider student access across Bangladesh.