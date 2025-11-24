Pakistan Education Expo held in Dhaka

The Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, organised the largest-ever Pakistan Education Expo in Dhaka on Monday, bringing together representatives from over 15 top-ranked Pakistani universities, said a press release of the Pakistan High Commission.

The expo is part of the Pakistan–Bangladesh Knowledge Corridor, an initiative undertaken during the visit of Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar to Bangladesh in August, wherein he announced 500 scholarships for Bangladeshi students to pursue higher studies in Pakistan. The series of Education Expos in Dhaka and other cities are aimed at familiarizing the Bangladeshi students with the scholarship opportunities in Pakistan.

The initiative is fully aligned with the shared vision of the leadership of both countries and has come to fruition due to Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif’s strong commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in education, research, and innovation.