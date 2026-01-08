SSC exam 2026 centre list published, some centres and venues cancelled
For the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, the total number of centres under the Dhaka Education Board is 507, of which 500 are within the country and seven are abroad.
This year, 17 centres and 221 venue centres have been cancelled due to administrative and other reasons.
This information was disclosed in a notice published on the website of the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Tuesday (6 January 2026).
The cancelled centres include Dhaka-69 (Haji M A Gafur Government Secondary School), Dhaka-78 (Haji Billat Ali Adarsha High School), Shibalaya-2 (Rawan Ibn Ramzan School and College), Joynagar (Joynagar Julmat Ali High School), Kamarkhali (Kamarkhali High School), and Mirzapur Cadet College.
Other cancelled centres include Kartia (H M Institution), Talma (Talma Nazimuddin High School), Nagarkanda-2 (Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury Girls’ High School), Damudya-2 (Kaneshwar S C Edward Institution), Rari Kandi (Rari Kandi Haji Bari High School), Charbhaga (Charbhaga Bangabandhu Adarsha High School and College), and Dhaka-30 (Anwara Begum Muslim Girls’ High School).
Meanwhile, the Liyakot Ali Smriti School and College, which was under the Baliyakandi-2 centre, has been removed from the centre list due to a low number of examinees. In addition, the Bangladesh Doyel Academy under the Athens (Greece) centre abroad has been temporarily suspended.
Click here to see the list of cancelled centres.