SSC exam 2026 centre list published, some centres and venues cancelled

For the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, the total number of centres under the Dhaka Education Board is 507, of which 500 are within the country and seven are abroad.

This year, 17 centres and 221 venue centres have been cancelled due to administrative and other reasons.

This information was disclosed in a notice published on the website of the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Tuesday (6 January 2026).

The notice was issued for the attention of all principals, head teachers, and authorities concerned.