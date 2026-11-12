Education

HSC supplementary examination schedule published

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
An girl returns home after completing her HSC examination amid scorching sunshine and intense heat at CO Bazar in Rangpur on 4 July 2026.Moinul Islam

The Inter-Education Board Examination Controllers Committee has published the schedule for the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent supplementary examinations.

According to the schedule, the examinations will begin on 1 December 2026 and continue until 15 December. The committee published the schedule today, Thursday (12 November 2026).

According to the schedule, the examinations will begin on 1 December with English First Paper.

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The examinations in Bangla First and Second Papers will be held on 2 December, Physics, Accounting and Logic on 3 December with Information and Communication Technology on 5 December.

The written examinations will conclude on 15 December with Economics and Arabic. Practical examinations must also be completed by 15 December.

*See the examination schedule here.

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