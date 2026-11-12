HSC supplementary examination schedule published
The Inter-Education Board Examination Controllers Committee has published the schedule for the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent supplementary examinations.
According to the schedule, the examinations will begin on 1 December 2026 and continue until 15 December. The committee published the schedule today, Thursday (12 November 2026).
According to the schedule, the examinations will begin on 1 December with English First Paper.
The examinations in Bangla First and Second Papers will be held on 2 December, Physics, Accounting and Logic on 3 December with Information and Communication Technology on 5 December.
The written examinations will conclude on 15 December with Economics and Arabic. Practical examinations must also be completed by 15 December.