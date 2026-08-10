SSC results: 116,676 achieve GPA-5 as girls outshine boys
This year, the nine general education boards recorded an average pass rate of 64.05 per cent, compared with 68.04 per cent last year. The pass rate has therefore declined by 3.99 per cent.
In 2026, a total of 106,009 candidates achieved GPA-5, compared with 125,018 last year.
Across the nine general education boards, the Madrasah Education Board and the Technical Education Board (11 education boards in total) the average pass rate stood at 62.25 per cent. A total of 116,676 candidates achieved GPA-5.
The results of the 2026 SSC and equivalent examinations were published at around 10am today, Monday (10 August 2026). The results were published simultaneously at the candidates’ respective educational institutions and online.
Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon inaugurated the publication of the results at a ceremony organised at the Ministry of Education.
Meanwhile, the number of students achieving GPA-5 in this year’s SSC and equivalent examinations has declined significantly.
A total of 116,676 candidates achieved the highest grade point, GPA-5. Of them, 52,780 were boys and 63,896 were girls. In other words, 11,116 more girls than boys achieved GPA-5 this year.
Last year, 139,032 students achieved GPA-5, meaning the number has fallen by 22,356 this year.
Following the publication of the results, students can access their results through three channels, including SMS on mobile phones.