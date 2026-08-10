SSC results: 116,676 achieve GPA-5 as girls outshine boys

Across the nine general education boards, the Madrasah Education Board and the Technical Education Board (11 education boards in total) the average pass rate stood at 62.25 per cent. A total of 116,676 candidates achieved GPA-5.

The results of the 2026 SSC and equivalent examinations were published at around 10am today, Monday (10 August 2026). The results were published simultaneously at the candidates’ respective educational institutions and online.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon inaugurated the publication of the results at a ceremony organised at the Ministry of Education.