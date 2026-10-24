HSC results on 29 October
The results of this year's HSC and equivalent examinations will be published on 29 October.
The President of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and the chairman of the Dhaka Education Board, Professor Syed Akhteruzzaman, told Prothom Alo on Saturday night.
Earlier, the education boards had sent a proposal to the Ministry of Education to publish the results between 25 and 29 October.
Among these dates, October 29 was finalised as the result publication date.
his year's HSC and equivalent examinations began on 2 July.
A total of 1,270, 583 candidates, both regular and irregular, took part in the examination. However, a number of candidates were absent from the exam.