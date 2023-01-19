Bangladeshis can access world-class education in Dhaka: Victoria govt commissioner

"We are delighted that Bangladeshi students can now access the quality programmes of Monash College right here in Dhaka and get an opportunity to be a part of the Monash University family, one of the world’s top 100 universities," Wade stated.
A total of 594,027 international students started their higher education journey in Australia between January and October 2022, according to Australian Government Department of Education. Also, there has been a significant rise of Bangladeshi students there – a 15 per cent growth during the period.
Wade and Anita Kumari, Trade Manager (Education) – South Asia, Victorian Government Trade and Investment State, met UCB management, students and parents of the Monash University foundation and diploma programmes. UCB COO Mosharraf Khan, Head of Enrollment, Monash Pathways at UCB, Kazi Alfee, and Head of Marketing, UCB, Amid Hossain Chowdhury hosted the dignitaries.
They discussed how UCB is working to support Australian admissions locally, ensuring Bangladeshi students secure and study abroad, in Australia.
"The very fact that top state government officials are visiting UCB campus shows that the education scenario in Bangladesh is changing for the better. We hope we can continue to work toward the betterment of the country’s education sector," said Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group.
UCB is an STS Group entity providing world-class education in Bangladesh that has introduced degree programmes from the University of London.