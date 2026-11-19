RUET announces admission test date; 18,000 students to get chance to sit exam

Correspondent,

The admission test for the first-year undergraduate programme at Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) for the 2026–27 academic session will be held on 28 January next year.

This time, the examination will be held at two centres — RUET and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) — using a common question paper.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the steering committee for RUET’s first-year undergraduate admission test on Wednesday afternoon (18 November).

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor SM Abdur Razzak, was present at the meeting. It was chaired by Professor Md Kamruzzaman, dean of the Faculty of Civil Engineering and chairman of the admission test steering committee.

RUET disclosed the information in a press release.

According to university sources, the admission test will be held in the multiple-choice question (MCQ) format. Of the applicants who meet the preliminary eligibility criteria, 18,000 students will be selected on merit to sit the examination. The test will be held for more than 1,200 seats at RUET.

To be eligible to sit the admission test, candidates must have passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or an equivalent examination in 2023 or 2024, with a minimum GPA of 4. They must also have passed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or an equivalent examination in 2026.

Their combined GPA in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry at the HSC level must be at least 13, with a minimum GPA of 4 in each subject.

Specific eligibility criteria have also been set for students who have passed the GCE O-Level and A-Level examinations. They must have obtained at least a B grade in a minimum of five O-Level subjects and at least a B grade separately in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry at A-Level. They must also have received their A-Level certificates in November 2025 or later.

Professor Md Kamruzzaman, chairman of the admission test committee, told Prothom Alo that candidates meeting the required eligibility criteria based on their secondary and higher secondary examination results would be able to apply.

However, submitting an application would not automatically guarantee a place in the admission test, he added. “The top 18,000 applicants would be selected on merit to sit the examination.”

Kamruzzaman further said the decision to hold the admission process in January had been taken in consideration of a court injunction. The date had also been set with a view to avoiding potential clashes with admission tests at other universities, so that students would not face difficulties.

Meanwhile, the university’s Public Relations Office said further decisions regarding other aspects of the admission test would be taken at subsequent meetings of the steering committee.