Govt Primary Scholarship Exam 2025: Question structure and marks distribution released
The question structure and marks distribution for the Government Primary Scholarship Examination 2025 have been published with the approval of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.
The scholarship exams are scheduled to take place from 21 to 24 December. This year, only students from government primary schools will be eligible to participate.
The notice was signed and released by Farid Ahmed, Director General of the National Academy for Primary Education (NAPE).
Government Primary Scholarship Exam question structure and marks distribution
1. Subject: Bangla
• Full Marks: 100, Time: 2 hours and 30 minutes
Writing the first 8 lines of a poem with the poet's and poem's name: 1+1+8 = 10
• Writing meanings of words (5 items): 1x5 = 5
• Sentence formation (5 items): 1x5 = 5
• Fill in the blanks (5 items): 1x5 = 5
• Answering multiple-choice questions (5 items): 1x5 = 5
• Writing antonyms/synonyms (5 items): 1x5 = 5
• Short answer questions (4 items): 2x4 = 8
• Short answer questions (4 items): 5x3 = 15
• Writing the main idea of a poem/prose passage: 5x1 = 5
• Changing language style/determining parts of speech/tense of verbs (5 items): 1x5 = 5
• Creating questions from a passage (textbook/equivalent) based on given instructions
Applying punctuation marks in a given passage (5 items): 1x5 = 5
• Compound letter division: (5)-1 x5=5
• Breaking up compound letters and forming words (5 items): 1x5 = 5
• Expressing in a single word (5 items): 1x5 = 5
• Filling out a form / Writing an application: 1x5 = 5
• Essay writing (with hints/open topic): 12x1 = 12
Note: The question paper will include questions based on different domains (knowledge, comprehension, application, and higher-order skill.
2. Subject: English
• Full Marks: 100, Time: 2 hours 30 minutes
#Read the text/dialogue and respond to questions 1, 2, and 3. This passage will be taken from the Class V textbook, 'English for Today.'
• Pair the provided words with their definitions (1 mark each, 5 pairs total): 1x5 = 5
• Construct a coherent sentence using each of the given words (1 mark per sentence, 5 sentences total): 1x5 = 5
• Answer the following questions in complete sentences. There will be 6 short-response questions, all of which must be answered (3 marks per question): 3x6 = 18
Read the following text/dialogue and answer questions 4, 5, and 6. This passage will be a comprehension text that is NOT from the Class V textbook, 'English for Today.'
• Complete the sentences by filling in the blanks with the most suitable word from the provided box (1 mark per blank, 5 blanks total): 1x5 = 5
• Answer the multiple-choice questions (1 mark each, 5 questions total): 1x5 = 5
• Respond to the following questions in complete sentences. There will be 5 short-response
• questions, all of which must be answered (3 marks per question): 3x5 = 15
• Formulate 'WH' questions from the given statements. The questions must be based on the underlined word(s) in each statement (1 mark per question, 6 questions total): 1x6 = 6
• Reorder the given words to form a grammatically correct sentence, or rearrange the provided sentences to construct a logical text/narrative (1 mark per rearrangement, 6 items total): 1x6 = 6
• Rewrite the sentences, applying proper capitalization and punctuation marks (0.5 marks per correction, 10 corrections total): 0.5x10 = 5
• Complete a form or fill in the blanks using information related to days, months, cardinal and ordinal numbers, or numerical figures (1 mark per blank, 5 blanks total): 1x5 = 5
• Complete the sentences/text by using the correct form of the verbs provided (1 mark per blank, 5 blanks total): 1x5 = 5
• Write a simple personal letter, based on the provided clues (10 marks): 10
• Compose a short essay, either in a free-writing style or by answering a series of questions (10 marks): 10
Please note: There will be no optional questions for any of the question items.3.
Subject: Mathematics
• Full Marks: 100, Time: 2 hours 30 minutes
• Multiple-Choice Questions: You will need to answer all 10 questions, each worth 1 mark. (1x10 = 10)
• Fill in the Blanks: All 10 questions must be answered, each worth 1 mark. (1x10 = 10)
• Short Answer Questions: You must answer all 16 questions, with each question worth 1 mark. (1x16 = 16)
• Questions 4-11 each carry the same weight. (8 questions, 8 marks each = 64)
• Four Operations-related Problem: You must answer the single question provided.
• LCM and HCF-related Problem: You must answer the single question provided.
• Common Fractions/Decimal Fractions-related Problem: You must answer the single question provided.
• Average-related Problem: You must answer the single question provided.
• Percentage-related Problem: You must answer the single question provided.
• Measurement/Time/Area of a Rectangle/Parallelogram/Triangle-related Problem: You must answer the single question provided.
• Geometry-related problem: You must draw a figure according to the instructions and then write down the characteristics of that figure. You must answer the single question provided.
• Data organisation and population-related problem: You must answer the single question provided.
Total Score = 100
4. Subject: Primary Science and Bangladesh & Global Studies
Full Marks: 50 + 50 = 100, Time: 2 hours and 30 minutes
Section: Primary Science
• Total Marks: 50
• Multiple-Choice Questions: You must answer all 5 questions. (1 mark each, 1x5=5)
• Fill in the Blanks / True or False / Matching: You must answer all 5 items. (1 mark each, 1x5=5)
• Short-Answer Questions: You must answer all 8 questions. (2 marks each, 2x8=16)
• Long-Answer Questions: You must answer all 4 questions. (6 marks each, 6x4=24)
Section: Bangladesh & Global Studies
• Total Marks: 50
• Multiple-Choice Questions: You must answer all 5 questions. (1 mark each, 1x5=5)
• Fill in the Blanks / True or False / Matching: You must answer all 5 items. (1 mark each, 1x5=5)
• Short-Answer Questions: You must answer all 8 questions. (2 marks each, 2x8=16)
Long-Answer Questions: You must answer all 4 questions. (6 marks each, 6x4=24)
Please note: The question paper will include a variety of question types designed to test different cognitive skills, such as knowledge, comprehension, application, and higher-order thinking.