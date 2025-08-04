Govt Primary Scholarship Exam 2025: Question structure and marks distribution released

2. Subject: English

• Full Marks: 100, Time: 2 hours 30 minutes

#Read the text/dialogue and respond to questions 1, 2, and 3. This passage will be taken from the Class V textbook, 'English for Today.'

• Pair the provided words with their definitions (1 mark each, 5 pairs total): 1x5 = 5

• Construct a coherent sentence using each of the given words (1 mark per sentence, 5 sentences total): 1x5 = 5

• Answer the following questions in complete sentences. There will be 6 short-response questions, all of which must be answered (3 marks per question): 3x6 = 18

Read the following text/dialogue and answer questions 4, 5, and 6. This passage will be a comprehension text that is NOT from the Class V textbook, 'English for Today.'

• Complete the sentences by filling in the blanks with the most suitable word from the provided box (1 mark per blank, 5 blanks total): 1x5 = 5

• Answer the multiple-choice questions (1 mark each, 5 questions total): 1x5 = 5

• Respond to the following questions in complete sentences. There will be 5 short-response

• questions, all of which must be answered (3 marks per question): 3x5 = 15

• Formulate 'WH' questions from the given statements. The questions must be based on the underlined word(s) in each statement (1 mark per question, 6 questions total): 1x6 = 6

• Reorder the given words to form a grammatically correct sentence, or rearrange the provided sentences to construct a logical text/narrative (1 mark per rearrangement, 6 items total): 1x6 = 6

• Rewrite the sentences, applying proper capitalization and punctuation marks (0.5 marks per correction, 10 corrections total): 0.5x10 = 5

• Complete a form or fill in the blanks using information related to days, months, cardinal and ordinal numbers, or numerical figures (1 mark per blank, 5 blanks total): 1x5 = 5

• Complete the sentences/text by using the correct form of the verbs provided (1 mark per blank, 5 blanks total): 1x5 = 5

• Write a simple personal letter, based on the provided clues (10 marks): 10

• Compose a short essay, either in a free-writing style or by answering a series of questions (10 marks): 10

Please note: There will be no optional questions for any of the question items.3.