Offence in public exams: 98pc cases dismissed

Prosecution is failing to prove most of the cases filed in connection with the offences committed in pubic examinations including question paper leak.

Within a period of last 13 years, 45 cases filed under the Public Examination (Offences) Act have been settled at Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court.

Accusation was proven in only one case which is exactly 2.22 per cent in ratio. That means, offenders in 97.78 per cent of cases were acquitted of charges.

This picture was found analysing the daily cause list and trial register of Dhaka CMM court.

Between 2009 and 2021, a total of 200 cases were lodged with different police stations under Dhaka metropolitan. These cases were filed under various allegations of exam-related offences including question paper leak in public exams like SSC, HSC, university or medical college admission tests and in job exams (Bank, BCS etc.).